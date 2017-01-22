Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is reportedly promised the club's iconic number 7 shirt if he completes a switch from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has reportedly been promised Manchester United's iconic number 7 shirt if he completes a move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old is thought to be United manager Jose Mourinho's top target this summer, with some reports claiming that the Frenchman has already verbally agreed the finer details of the transfer.

According to the Sunday People, as part of the deal Griezmann will have the honour of becoming United's number seven, following in the footsteps of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Griezmann's personal hero David Beckham.

The newspaper claims that Griezmann will depart the Spanish capital for a transfer fee of £70m, however, which is significantly less than the previously-reported offer of £100m and also some way short of his £86m release clause.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insisted on Friday that the player will not be sold, claiming that he will stay with the club "for a long time".