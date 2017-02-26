Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho names Wayne Rooney on the bench for the EFL Cup Final against Southampton.

Wayne Rooney has been named on the Manchester United bench for the EFL Cup Final against Southampton.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes six changes from the side which beat Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, with David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all returning to the starting XI.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has resisted the urge to give Martin Caceres his first start at Wembley, with the Uruguayan named among the substitutes.

Instead, Maya Yoshida will partner Jack Stephens in defence, while Sofiane Boufal has recovered from ankle problem to make the bench for the Saints, who are looking to secure the club's first major silverware in 41 years.

The Hampshire outfit have a lengthy injury list, with Virgil van Dijk, Charlie Austin, Alex McCarthy, Matt Targett and Jeremy Pied all sidelined for the final.

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Long, Rodridguez, Cacares, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Hassen

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Subs: Rooney, Carrick, Blind, Young, Rashford, Romero, Fellaini

