Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is left out of this evening's Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been left out of this evening's Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's.

Sergio Romero has been preferred to the number one by manager Jose Mourinho, whose team will be unable to finish higher than sixth before the end of the season this weekend.

In total, Mourinho has made four changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian all start, while Daley Blind misses out entirely, and Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard drop to the bench.

As for Southampton, manager Claude Puel has rung the changes by switching up eight players and only retaining goalkeeper Fraser Forster, Maya Yoshida and Oriol Romeu.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett; Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Pied, Austin, Rodriguez

Manchester United: Romero; Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Tuanzebe, Fellaini; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Martial

Subs: Pereira, Mitchell, McTominay, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Rashford

Discover how the game unfolds in Sports Mole's live text commentary here.