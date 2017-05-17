May 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Romeu (10'), Soares (37')
LIVE

Team News: David de Gea left out of Manchester United's clash against Southampton

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is left out of this evening's Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 19:05 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been left out of this evening's Premier League match against Southampton at St Mary's.

Sergio Romero has been preferred to the number one by manager Jose Mourinho, whose team will be unable to finish higher than sixth before the end of the season this weekend.

In total, Mourinho has made four changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian all start, while Daley Blind misses out entirely, and Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard drop to the bench.

As for Southampton, manager Claude Puel has rung the changes by switching up eight players and only retaining goalkeeper Fraser Forster, Maya Yoshida and Oriol Romeu.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett; Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Pied, Austin, Rodriguez

Manchester United: Romero; Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Tuanzebe, Fellaini; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Martial
Subs: Pereira, Mitchell, McTominay, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Rashford

Discover how the game unfolds in Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Jose Mourinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Michael Carrick, Jesse Lingard, Fraser Forster, Claude Puel, Maya Yoshida, Oriol Romeu, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United
 A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Ajax boss Peter Bosz criticises Jose Mourinho for moaning about fixtures
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Manchester United to re-sign Michael Keane from Burnley in £25m deal?
Rodriguez deal to be part-funded by Adidas?Team News: De Gea left out at St Mary'sPogba posts touching tribute to fatherRashford: 'I've earned Mourinho's trust'Report: Bale prefers United switch
United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Guardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Fosu-Mensah could return for Europa finalWoodward hails "tremendous progress" under MourinhoMourinho slams "crazy" fixture schedule
> Manchester United Homepage
More Southampton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Team News: David de Gea left out of Manchester United's clash against Southampton
PL clubs eye Boudebouz signing?Puel: 'Speculation over future is strange'Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedPuel ignoring Saints sacking speculationHazard: 'Puel among world's top managers'
Puel hails "important" victory over BoroResult: Saints claim all three points at BoroTeam News: Austin, Targett on bench for SouthamptonLive Commentary: Boro 1-2 Southampton - as it happenedSilva to replace Puel at Southampton?
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 