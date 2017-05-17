The clubs are meeting for the first time since United registered a 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final in February.

United will end the season in sixth position, but Jose Mourinho is likely to name a strong team for the game at St Mary's in what will be the final match for many of his first-choice XI ahead of next week's Europa League final with Ajax.

After West Bromwich Albion's defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night, Southampton have an opportunity to strengthen their bid to finish the campaign in eighth place in the standings .

46 min United get us back underway.

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes at St Mary's and we remain goalless at the break. Southampton will feel as though they should be ahead after Gabbiadini's missed penalty, but they have not done enough with the ball in the final third from general play.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

45 min SHOT! Much better from Southampton as Redmond plays a one-two with Davis before seeing his half-deflected shot comfortably saved by Romero.

40 min This game has got a similar feel to Southampton's home encounter with Arsenal last week. The home side more than matched the Londoners for an hour before eventually being outclassed. Maybe lightning is going to strike twice because United are getting on top.

37 min BOOKING! Soares joins Romeu in the book after pulling the shirt of Martial and then kicking the ball away. The referee justifiably asks the Portuguese "what was the point of that?".

36 min More of the same, really, but United are starting to press Southampton, which is leading to mistakes in their own final third. That is about as exciting as I can bring you for now...

33 min There is plenty of sharp passing taking place in the centre of the pitch, by both sides, but the chances have really dried up over the last 10 minutes or so. Both teams are showing ambition but just not putting a final ball together.

29 min We haven't seen much of Tuanzebe so far. Like on Sunday, he is being used as a defensive midfielder - rather than at right-back like he was deployed against Arsenal - but although he has been quiet, he is doing an effective job alongside Fellaini.

27 min A few moments ago, Soares went down inside the area after being sandwiched by two United players. He is up after receiving some treatment to his ankle, but it might be some time before he shakes this off.

23 min This is excellent from Southampton. They put together a move involving at least a dozen passes but after Soares is played in towards the byline, Jones gets across to make the challenge.

20 min SHOT! Mkhitaryan doesn't get all of his shot from distance but his low effort needs to be tipped behind by Forster. Nothing comes from the resulting corner.

19 min SHOT! Southampton win a free kick around 30 yards from goal after a foul on Redmond, and Ward-Prowse doesn't require a second invitation to take it. It appears to be goalbound, but it curls past the post with Romero not being required.

15 min CHANCE!/strong> Don't tell me that Rooney doesn't have something to offer Manchester United. The club skipper controls the ball before sliding a brilliant pass through to Martial, but the Frenchman drags his effort from 20 yards wide of the target.

12 min It has been a lively old start at St Mary's. Much livelier than I was expecting. Southampton have made the most of the early running, but United are getting into their stride now.

10 min BOOKING! The first yellow card of the night goes to Romeu, who is cautioned for a foul on Mhkitaryan.

6 min MISS! It has been a while since Gabbiadini scored a goal and that wait will go on. It's a decent penalty but predictable too, and Romero is able to dive down to his right to parry the ball behind. The spot kick had been awarded for a handball against Bailly, which appeared to take place outside of the box.

5 min PENALTY TO SOUTHAMPTON!

3 min SHOT! Puel will forgive Targett from having a shot here - at the end of the day, he hasn't had one in anger since October! It goes well over the crossbar but it is a promising start from the left-back.

1 min Southampton get us underway.

7.43pm The two teams have made their way onto the pitch at St Mary's. Kickoff is coming right up.

7.36pm A quick reminder that this is not the final Premier League action of midweek. Tomorrow, Leicester City entertain Tottenham Hotspur as they look to rival Southampton for eighth, providing that the south-coast club cannot record three points this evening.

7.33pm PREDICTION! All the statistics point to a low-scoring draw and we can't find any reason to go against them. There are plenty of players who will feel as though they need a goal before the end of the season but with two in-form goalkeepers on show, we cannot predict anything other than a 1-1 draw.

7.29pm There are plenty of questions to be asked of the United team which starts tonight's match but from Mourinho's perspective, he may feel that some of his squad have already got the minutes they require ahead of their trip to Sweden. It is a difficult one for the Portuguese boss because he cannot afford an under-cooked team for their biggest match of the season, but he can also not risk any injuries. Leaving Marcus Rashford on the bench makes sense, but both Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera will not have played 90 minutes for nearly two weeks if and when they take to the pitch in Stockholm.

7.25pm Many Southampton supporters would have expected to see Charlie Austin this evening but he remains on the bench. The forward - who has been out injured since December with a dislocated shoulder - must be chomping at the bit to get some minutes under his belt ahead of the summer, but Puel appears to be erring on the side of caution. That is understandable given the need for the forward to get a pre-season under his belt. He has scored nine times from his 20 outings ths season.

7.20pm Southampton have also been less than impressive in front of their home supporters. Not only have they won just six of 17 matches, they are only averaging one goal per game. The defence remains solid enough, but it does not take a genius to work out what area they will be targeting in the transfer market during the summer.

7.16pm STAT! United's problems at Old Trafford have been well documented but did you know that they have recorded more points on their travels this season than in the North-West? Only by a small margin of three points but, it highlights what United could have achieved this season had they turned a couple of their 10 home draws into wins. It also shows why they should probably be regarded as the favourites this evening. They have won 10 and drew four of their 18 away fixtures this season.

7.10pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's contest represents the 122nd time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with United winning 63 times in comparison to 28 victories for Southampton. The Saints have won two out of the last six meetings but they have not won a home match against United since 2003.

7.06pm As for United, Jose Mourinho has not made as many alterations as I had envisaged. The general expectation was that many of the starting lineup for the Europa League final would start tonight's game, but the likes of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Jessie Lingard and Marcus Rashford are all on the bench. Daley Blind has been rested and Paul Pogba remains unavailable, but the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling get another outing, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is included alongside Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial in Mourinho's front four. Marouane Fellaini also plays after serving a three-match suspension.

7.02pm Claude Puel made changes for his team's trip to Middlesbrough at the weekend, and he has done the same tonight. It comes as no surprise that the likes of Jeremy Pied and Martin Caceres drop out after rare appearances on Saturday, while Jordy Clasie and Jay Rodriguez are others who do not make the starting lineup. Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Nathan Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini are among those who have been recalled, while Matt Targett gets his first outing since October at left-back.

6.58pm MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Pereira, Mitchell, McTominay, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Rashford

6.57pm MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero; Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Tuanzebe, Fellaini; Mata, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Martial

6.57pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBSTITUTES: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Pied, Austin, Rodriguez

6.56pm SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett; Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

6.54pm Who does feature, however? I'm assuming that you want to find out so let's get cracking with the team news.

6.53pm Fans of both clubs will not need reminding that this match comes less than three months after United claimed a 3-2 victory over the Saints in a thrilling EFL Cup final at the end of February. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two of the goals at Wembley Stadium but of course, he will not feature this evening.

6.50pm When both clubs started the season, they would have been confident of finishing above their current positions but even though neither of their pre-season targets can be met, we should still be in for an entertaining encounter this season. Southampton have all eyes on eighth place after moving ahead of West Bromwich Albion last night, while United need to rediscover some form ahead of next week's Europa League final.