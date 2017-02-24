Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in line for a "huge" bonus after passing the 20-goal mark for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in line for a "huge" bonus after he broke the 20-goal mark for the season.

The 35-year-old moved to Old Trafford on a one-year contract last summer and had a number of add-on clauses built into his deal, which is thought to be worth around £300,000 a week.

The Swede is believed to have activated the first of those clauses, scoring 20 or more goals in the season, when he scored a hat-trick against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League last week.

"After breaking 20 goals, Zlatan is poised to get a rather nice lump of cash," a source told The Sun. "He had loads of add-ons in his contract like he had at PSG in terms of targets for goals and appearances.

"He is also in the money if he finishes top scorer in the league and if he's top of the goal charts at the club. Ibra has been nothing short of a revelation since coming in and it's no surprise to anyone here he has done so well."

United manager Jose Mourinho recently revealed that he is "totally convinced" that Ibrahimovic will sign a new deal to stay at Old Trafford next season.