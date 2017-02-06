General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I have goal target'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals that he has a goal target for Manchester United this season after hitting his 20th of the campaign at the weekend.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:54 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he has a goal target for Manchester United this season and has not yet reached that number despite netting his 20th of the campaign at the weekend.

The 35-year-old became the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Man United's 3-0 win over Leicester City, and the forward now has 20 goals in all competitions this term.

Ibrahimovic has said that he has 'a target in his head' in terms of numbers this season and is confident of reaching that total before the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I have a target in my head but I will not say it, and we are not there yet. It's something I do every year and it's nothing new. I keep producing. I had 27 goals last year. The statistics so far have the same reach like the other years," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

The Swede's teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan has backed the experienced striker to score between 30 and 35 goals this season.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
