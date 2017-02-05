Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic to pass the 30-goal mark for the club this season.

Ibrahimovic registered his 20th of the campaign across all competitions during this afternoon's 3-0 win over Leicester City, 15 of which have come in the Premier League.

However, Mkhitaryan - who also scored in the comprehensive victory at the King Power Stadium - believes that there is still plenty more to come from the 35-year-old this term.

"This is Zlatan Ibrahimovic - you have to expect this kind of performance. I am even sure that he can score maybe 30, 35 goals this season, if not more," he told MUTV.

"Everyone knows that he is a big, big star and I am just excited and glad that he keeps scoring a lot of goals."

Ibrahimovic is now the oldest player to have ever scored 15 goals in a single Premier League season.