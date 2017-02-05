Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic can score 30-35 goals this season'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic to pass the 30-goal mark for the club this season.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 21:58 UK

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has backed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to pass the 30-goal mark for the club this season.

Ibrahimovic registered his 20th of the campaign across all competitions during this afternoon's 3-0 win over Leicester City, 15 of which have come in the Premier League.

However, Mkhitaryan - who also scored in the comprehensive victory at the King Power Stadium - believes that there is still plenty more to come from the 35-year-old this term.

"This is Zlatan Ibrahimovic - you have to expect this kind of performance. I am even sure that he can score maybe 30, 35 goals this season, if not more," he told MUTV.

"Everyone knows that he is a big, big star and I am just excited and glad that he keeps scoring a lot of goals."

Ibrahimovic is now the oldest player to have ever scored 15 goals in a single Premier League season.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Your Comments
