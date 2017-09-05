General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Louis Saha "cannot wait" to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic play again for Manchester United

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Louis Saha believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will "galvanise" Manchester United this season when he returns to action.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:45 UK

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play a key role in the club's season when he returns to action.

The 35-year-old signed a new one-year deal last month after initially being released by the Red Devils.

Knee ligament damage resulted in the Premier League giants opting against triggering a contract extension, but after Ibrahimovic stepped up his recovery, fresh terms were offered.

The former Sweden international initially earmarked a return to action in January, but his inclusion in Jose Mourinho's Champions League squad indicates that the striker could be available earlier than planned.

"Ibrahimovic is an immense player who will galvanise the squad during the second half of the season," Saha told Omnisport. "Competition for places within the squad is great.

"Leadership is vital to win trophies like the Premier League and Champions League. I cannot wait for him to resume playing again at Old Trafford."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions last season.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Juan Mata: 'Man Utd ready for marathon'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Louis Saha, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United to return for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale?
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Louis Saha "cannot wait" to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic play again for Manchester United
Man Utd 'never wanted Riyad Mahrez'Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd ready for marathon'Two United players 'investigated over tax'Lukaku 'does not fear' Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Lingard, Maguire cut from England squadDe Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'Cole: 'United well behind Real Madrid'Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Rooney: 'Lukaku perfect for Man United'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 