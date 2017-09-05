Louis Saha believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will "galvanise" Manchester United this season when he returns to action.

The 35-year-old signed a new one-year deal last month after initially being released by the Red Devils.

Knee ligament damage resulted in the Premier League giants opting against triggering a contract extension, but after Ibrahimovic stepped up his recovery, fresh terms were offered.

The former Sweden international initially earmarked a return to action in January, but his inclusion in Jose Mourinho's Champions League squad indicates that the striker could be available earlier than planned.

"Ibrahimovic is an immense player who will galvanise the squad during the second half of the season," Saha told Omnisport. "Competition for places within the squad is great.

"Leadership is vital to win trophies like the Premier League and Champions League. I cannot wait for him to resume playing again at Old Trafford."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions last season.