Manchester United appear to have been given a major fitness boost as Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in their 25-man squad for the Champions League group stage.

The 35-year-old was originally expected to remain on the sidelines until January at the earliest after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in a Europa League quarter-final tie last season.

Ibrahimovic was re-signed by United last month in the hope of playing a part in the second half of the campaign, but he may be back on the field sooner than expected as he is a part of the Red Devils' European squad.

Former Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain striker Ibrahimovic scored 26 goals in 48 appearances during his maiden campaign in English football, with five of those coming in the Europa League.

United face Basel, Benfica and CSKA Moscow home and away over the next three months, beginning with a home match against Swiss champions Basel on September 12.