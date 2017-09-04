Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is included in Manchester United's squad for the Champions League group stage, suggesting that he is ahead of schedule on his return from injury.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 14:44 UK

Manchester United appear to have been given a major fitness boost as Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in their 25-man squad for the Champions League group stage.

The 35-year-old was originally expected to remain on the sidelines until January at the earliest after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in a Europa League quarter-final tie last season.

Ibrahimovic was re-signed by United last month in the hope of playing a part in the second half of the campaign, but he may be back on the field sooner than expected as he is a part of the Red Devils' European squad.

Former Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain striker Ibrahimovic scored 26 goals in 48 appearances during his maiden campaign in English football, with five of those coming in the Europa League.

United face Basel, Benfica and CSKA Moscow home and away over the next three months, beginning with a home match against Swiss champions Basel on September 12.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Lukaku relishing Ibrahimovic link-up
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 England midfielder Jesse Lingard in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire cut from England squad
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea: 'It's still a dream to play for Manchester United'
Cole: 'United well behind Real Madrid'Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Rooney: 'Lukaku perfect for Man United'Mahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'
Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeMcTominay promoted to Man Utd first teamAndreas Pereira signs new Man Utd dealMourinho goes in goal at 'Game 4 Grenfell'Ryan Giggs concerned for Marcus Rashford
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 