Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Jose Mourinho defends underfire Claudio Ranieri

Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defends underfire Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri, who is reportedly close to losing his job.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri amid speculation that the Italian's job is in danger at the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri steered Leicester to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds just nine months ago, a remarkable achievement that saw him named the FIFA coach of the year for 2016.

However, his side's defence of their crown could not have gone much worse so far, with just one point separating them from the relegation zone following this afternoon's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

There have been reports of growing unrest behind the signs at the Foxes, leading to speculation over Ranieri's future, but Mourinho believes that he deserves more respect.

"He is the FIFA coach of the year. That is deserved. His work will be in the history of football for many years," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"People will remember him and Leicester and that deserves respect. It doesn't matter if this season is difficult for them. Champions League is new for them. It is difficult. I am sure they are going to get enough points to get their stability."

Leicester's defeat to United means that they are the first team in Premier League history to fail to score in their first five games of a calendar year.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho shrugs off Mata challenge
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Jose Mourinho defends underfire Claudio Ranieri
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic can score 30-35 goals this season'
Mourinho pleased with clinical UnitedMourinho shrugs off Mata challengeMourinho: 'Man United will keep fighting'Result: Man Utd cruise past struggling LeicesterPSG 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'
Team News: Rooney left out of Man United squadMourinho hints at Michael Carrick exitMourinho: 'United can no longer raid rivals'Sanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?United agree deal to sign Benfica defender?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Jose Mourinho defends underfire Claudio Ranieri
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester United cruise past Leicester City to close gap on top four
Schmeichel tight-lipped over Ranieri riftRanieri happy with misfiring strikersMourinho shrugs off Mata challengeSchmeichel slams "embarrassing" LeicesterRanieri: 'Leicester affected by anxiety'
Team News: Rooney left out of Man United squadRanieri: 'Leicester fairytale is over'Report: 'Growing unrest' at LeicesterHuth: 'We must be honest with ourselves'Mourinho hails 'world's best' Ranieri
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version