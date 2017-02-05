Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho defends underfire Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri, who is reportedly close to losing his job.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended Leicester City counterpart Claudio Ranieri amid speculation that the Italian's job is in danger at the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri steered Leicester to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds just nine months ago, a remarkable achievement that saw him named the FIFA coach of the year for 2016.

However, his side's defence of their crown could not have gone much worse so far, with just one point separating them from the relegation zone following this afternoon's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

There have been reports of growing unrest behind the signs at the Foxes, leading to speculation over Ranieri's future, but Mourinho believes that he deserves more respect.

"He is the FIFA coach of the year. That is deserved. His work will be in the history of football for many years," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"People will remember him and Leicester and that deserves respect. It doesn't matter if this season is difficult for them. Champions League is new for them. It is difficult. I am sure they are going to get enough points to get their stability."

Leicester's defeat to United means that they are the first team in Premier League history to fail to score in their first five games of a calendar year.