Memphis Depay: 'No problems with Jose Mourinho'

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay insists that he did not fall out with manager Jose Mourinho before completing his move to Lyon.
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has insisted that he maintained a good relationship with Jose Mourinho during his time at the club.

Memphis completed his move to Lyon last week having been deemed surplus to requirements by Mourinho, making just one start and eight appearances overall across all competitions this season.

Mourinho has since suggested that he would be happy to welcome the 22-year-old back to Old Trafford one day, and Memphis responded in kind by praising the former Chelsea boss.

"His words were nice. In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn't all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn't have a bad relationship," he told OL TV.

"He's a great coach and a great person. Now we'll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me."

Memphis made his debut for Lyon as a second-half sub during their 3-1 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho issues warning to Anthony Martial over form
 Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
Manchester United 'to reject Timothy Fosu-Mensah bids'
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra 'to decide on future this week'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return
