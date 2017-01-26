Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay insists that he did not fall out with manager Jose Mourinho before completing his move to Lyon.

Memphis completed his move to Lyon last week having been deemed surplus to requirements by Mourinho, making just one start and eight appearances overall across all competitions this season.

Mourinho has since suggested that he would be happy to welcome the 22-year-old back to Old Trafford one day, and Memphis responded in kind by praising the former Chelsea boss.

"His words were nice. In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn't all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn't have a bad relationship," he told OL TV.

"He's a great coach and a great person. Now we'll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me."

Memphis made his debut for Lyon as a second-half sub during their 3-1 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.