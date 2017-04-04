Everton defender Mason Holgate admits that his side were "disappointed" with "two points dropped" from their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees looked to be on course for a valuable victory at Old Trafford which would have seen them leapfrog both United and Arsenal into fifth place, only for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to salvage a draw for his side with a stoppage-time penalty.

As a result, Everton remain seventh in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four, and Holgate revealed that the overriding emotion after the match was one of disappointment.

"Of course, it's disappointing at the end of the game. We felt like we could have taken all three points and it definitely feels like a case of two points dropped. It's always difficult coming away to Old Trafford, but we sat back a bit in the second half and let them bring the game to us," he told evertontv.

"We're a bit disappointed with that because, of course, we would have liked to keep the momentum going forward. With that said, I think we showed great team spirit to put in a performance like that after Saturday (3-1 Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool).

"We showed that throughout the second half to hold out until the penalty - and we've come away disappointed at the end. The games are coming thick and fast, so we'll get ourselves back in training and ready to go again against Leicester on Sunday."

Everton now have back-to-back matches at home against in-form Leicester City and Burnley.