Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Mason Holgate: 'Manchester United draw feels like two dropped points'

Mason Holgate of Everton in action on August 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton defender Mason Holgate admits that his side were "disappointed" with "two points dropped" from their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Everton defender Mason Holgate has admitted that Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United felt like two points dropped rather than one point gained.

The Toffees looked to be on course for a valuable victory at Old Trafford which would have seen them leapfrog both United and Arsenal into fifth place, only for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to salvage a draw for his side with a stoppage-time penalty.

As a result, Everton remain seventh in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four, and Holgate revealed that the overriding emotion after the match was one of disappointment.

"Of course, it's disappointing at the end of the game. We felt like we could have taken all three points and it definitely feels like a case of two points dropped. It's always difficult coming away to Old Trafford, but we sat back a bit in the second half and let them bring the game to us," he told evertontv.

"We're a bit disappointed with that because, of course, we would have liked to keep the momentum going forward. With that said, I think we showed great team spirit to put in a performance like that after Saturday (3-1 Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool).

"We showed that throughout the second half to hold out until the penalty - and we've come away disappointed at the end. The games are coming thick and fast, so we'll get ourselves back in training and ready to go again against Leicester on Sunday."

Everton now have back-to-back matches at home against in-form Leicester City and Burnley.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 