Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that he has "no doubt" that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bounce back from his serious knee injury.

The 35-year-old will miss the rest of the season and could face up to nine months on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments during Thursday's Europa League victory over Anderlecht.

There had been suggestions that the injury could be severe enough to force the Swede into premature retirement, but Herrera is confident that he will recover from the setback.

"Of course he can (get back). First because he is privileged physically. His physique, his body is one of the best I have ever seen so I think it will be easier for him to get back than others," he told reporters.

"But of course he is 35, he will have to work very, very hard, be very patient. But I have no doubt he will be back because he loves football, he loves to win, he loves to score goals.

"He loves to train every day. Every day he wants to win, every box, every football tennis, everything in training, so I have no doubt he will be back. But we have to be, everyone, supporting them - not only Zlatan also Marcos because they are really bad moments for them."

Ibrahimovic has also vowed not to give up following the injury.