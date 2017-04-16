Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Ander Herrera: 'Eden Hazard has been best player this season'

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera names Chelsea's Eden Hazard ahead of teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his Premier League player of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has expressed his belief that Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been the best player in the Premier League this season.

Hazard was one of the nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award last weekend, alongside Herrera's teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it was another Chelsea player - N'Golo Kante - who scooped the prize.

However, Herrera revealed that he would have given it to the Belgian, despite having recently nullified his impact when carrying out a diligent man-marking job during United's 2-0 win over the league leaders at Old Trafford.

"Hazard, for me, has been the best player of the season so far. It was not a very easy job for me but I think I did it right," he told reporters.

"Also the team was very compact so that made it more easy for me. But now I know everyone is talking about it, but I want to forget it. I want to think about today winning, hopefully Thursday the same and we have (the) Europa League (semi-final).

"The Europa League is a competition that makes me very excited because I lost the final three or four years ago and I want to take that knife from my back. So hopefully we can fight for the that title as well, but I know very good (semi-final opponents) Celta Vigo. They are a very difficult team."

Herrera's United will look to boost their top-four hopes again when they take on local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte aims dig at Manchester clubs
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, N'Golo Kante, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'Eden Hazard has been best player this season'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'accepts he will not play for Manchester United again'
Blind "confident" playing at centre-backEmre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham future
Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Herrera dedicates win to Ibrahimovic, RojoHerrera: 'Ibrahimovic will bounce back'Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMata hopes to play again this season
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'Eden Hazard has been best player this season'
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "not sure" Tottenham Hotspur can catch Chelsea
 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'I need to be more selfish'
Puel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Conte: 'PL title would be best achievement'Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clauseConte aims dig at Manchester clubsHazard in no rush to sign Chelsea deal
Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Courtois feared his season was overPreview: Chelsea vs. SouthamptonConte plays down psychological advantageConte: 'Hazard must put team first'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 