General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Stan Collymore urges Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United because of Mourinho

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Stan Collymore advises Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho's public criticism of him.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Stan Collymore has urged Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United this summer due to Jose Mourinho's public criticism of him.

The left-back, who suffered a double fracture to his leg in 2015, has endured numerous verbal bashings from his manager, with his fitness and commitment being questioned.

After limping off just nine minutes into the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Swansea City, Mourinho claimed that is "must be a big injury" for him to leave the pitch so early.

Collymore has accused Mourinho of calling Shaw a "liar" and believes that there is something more "sinister" going on behind the scenes.

In a piece for The Mirror, the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker wrote: "Mourinho's constant, public barracking of this young man is going to do nothing at all to ­help him. The manager needs to take a step back, Shaw needs to get some really good advice, whether that is from his agent or the PFA.

"He should be looking at ­getting out of United this summer and going somewhere he is going to get some positivity in his ­career, rather than be questioned as some sort of liar. His situation has become that ­serious."

The 21-year-old joined United from Southampton for around £30m in 2014.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Carragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaints
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stan Collymore, Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Stan Collymore urges Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United because of Mourinho
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
Carragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdReport: PL giants join Schick raceDries Mertens coy on Napoli futureMan United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'
Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisis
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 