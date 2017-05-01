Stan Collymore advises Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho's public criticism of him.

Stan Collymore has urged Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United this summer due to Jose Mourinho's public criticism of him.

The left-back, who suffered a double fracture to his leg in 2015, has endured numerous verbal bashings from his manager, with his fitness and commitment being questioned.

After limping off just nine minutes into the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Swansea City, Mourinho claimed that is "must be a big injury" for him to leave the pitch so early.

Collymore has accused Mourinho of calling Shaw a "liar" and believes that there is something more "sinister" going on behind the scenes.

In a piece for The Mirror, the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker wrote: "Mourinho's constant, public barracking of this young man is going to do nothing at all to ­help him. The manager needs to take a step back, Shaw needs to get some really good advice, whether that is from his agent or the PFA.

"He should be looking at ­getting out of United this summer and going somewhere he is going to get some positivity in his ­career, rather than be questioned as some sort of liar. His situation has become that ­serious."

The 21-year-old joined United from Southampton for around £30m in 2014.