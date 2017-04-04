Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Manchester United's Michael Carrick: 'Point against Everton nowhere near enough'

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Michael Carrick says that sneaking a draw against Everton is "nowhere near enough" for Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been left unimpressed after he and his teammates snatched a late point against Everton.

Jose Mourinho's side were trailing for 94 minutes until Luke Shaw won a penalty after Ashley Williams handled the ball in a bid to stop the left-back's goal-bound shot.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic held his nerve to score and claim a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, but Carrick believes that it was not good enough, particularly after last weekend's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

"I see it as two points dropped," Carrick told MUTV. "It's not easy when it's not going well, especially after Saturday, but the boys kept trying. They kept going and kept going and obviously gave us that goal to give us the point. It's a point but it's nowhere near enough.

"We just can't find a way to find that first goal and to break teams down and make it easier for us. Obviously, it's something you look at and you try to improve on and it's not just an easy thing you can try and just switch on. I'm sure we'll get there. I'm sure we'll improve.

"You can't give up on anything and results can go funny ways sometimes. We're obviously giving ourselves the tougher task but we're not giving up."

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of a Champions League place.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I made every decision for Shaw'
>
View our homepages for Michael Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Ashley Williams, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Manchester United must beat Everton'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'I made every decision for Luke Shaw, his body but my brain'
Mourinho hails "amazing" unbeaten streakCarrick: 'Point nowhere near enough'Rooney injury doubt for Sunderland matchMourinho: Shaw "has to improve"Mourinho calls for introduction of VAR
Result: Ibrahimovic penalty saves Man UnitedTeam News: Ibrahimovic back as Mourinho makes two changesIbrahimovic confident of top-four finishLuke Shaw 'desperate to join Tottenham'TV station claims Ibrahimovic is LA-bound
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 