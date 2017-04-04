Michael Carrick says that sneaking a draw against Everton is "nowhere near enough" for Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been left unimpressed after he and his teammates snatched a late point against Everton.

Jose Mourinho's side were trailing for 94 minutes until Luke Shaw won a penalty after Ashley Williams handled the ball in a bid to stop the left-back's goal-bound shot.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic held his nerve to score and claim a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, but Carrick believes that it was not good enough, particularly after last weekend's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

"I see it as two points dropped," Carrick told MUTV. "It's not easy when it's not going well, especially after Saturday, but the boys kept trying. They kept going and kept going and obviously gave us that goal to give us the point. It's a point but it's nowhere near enough.

"We just can't find a way to find that first goal and to break teams down and make it easier for us. Obviously, it's something you look at and you try to improve on and it's not just an easy thing you can try and just switch on. I'm sure we'll get there. I'm sure we'll improve.

"You can't give up on anything and results can go funny ways sometimes. We're obviously giving ourselves the tougher task but we're not giving up."

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of a Champions League place.