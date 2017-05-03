Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveals that Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with the injury he suffered against Swansea City.

The left-back, who has only started nine Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign, has recently worked his way back into Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old picked up a foot injury during Man United's 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, however, and after the match, Mourinho claimed that the defender had suffered "a big injury".

The severity of the damage, which is believed to be a ligament problem, is still unclear, but the Red Devils boss has confirmed that Shaw will play no part in the final weeks of the season.

"Shaw has an important injury and we are waiting for one more opinion before the medical department decides what to do. But he is out for the season," Mourinho told reporters.

Man United will travel to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.