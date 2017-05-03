Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw out for season'

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveals that Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with the injury he suffered against Swansea City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season.

The left-back, who has only started nine Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign, has recently worked his way back into Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old picked up a foot injury during Man United's 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, however, and after the match, Mourinho claimed that the defender had suffered "a big injury".

The severity of the damage, which is believed to be a ligament problem, is still unclear, but the Red Devils boss has confirmed that Shaw will play no part in the final weeks of the season.

"Shaw has an important injury and we are waiting for one more opinion before the medical department decides what to do. But he is out for the season," Mourinho told reporters.

Man United will travel to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Man United quartet train ahead of Vigo clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Europa League the priority'
 Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Jose Mourinho praises attitude of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho expecting "difficult game" against Celta Vigo
Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw out for season'Mourinho: 'Mata not ready for 90 minutes'Uncle: 'Manchester an option for Mbappe'Man United add Norway date to pre-season tourDolberg rules out joining Man City, United
Herrera to decline Man United captaincyRoy Keane blasts Liverpool, United mentalityMan United quartet train ahead of Vigo clashFabregas targeted by Liverpool?Mourinho 'bans social media at Man Utd'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 