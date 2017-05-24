May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokes he is "ready" for Europa League final

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic updates supporters on his road to recovery from a long-term injury layoff, joking that he will return to action next week.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has teased Manchester United fans that he could play a part in Wednesday night's Europa League final with Ajax, just weeks after being ruled out of action for up to a year.

The 25-year-old suffered medial ligament damage in his knee when landing awkwardly in the Red Devils' victory over Anderlecht exactly a month ago, which it was claimed would keep him out for the rest of 2017.

After undergoing successful surgery at Pittsburgh's University Hospital a fortnight ago, Ibrahimovic is slowly back on the road to recovery and has taken to Instagram to show himself walking in a swimming pool as part of his rehabilitation process.

Ibrahimovic accompanied the short clip with the words "ready for the final", but he will only be present in the stands as he watches events unfold at the Friends Arena.

Ibrahimovic, out of contract at Old Trafford next month, netted 17 times in what could be his only season in the Premier League.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
