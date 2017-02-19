Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he has not been surprised by the "massive" contribution of Zlatan Ibrahimovic so far this season.

Having scored a hat-trick to put United in control of their Europa League last 32 tie with Saint-Etienne in midweek the Swede was once again the match-winner against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, with his 75th-minute goal handing his side a 2-1 victory.

The goal took his tally to 24 since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer - significantly more than any other player at the club.

"The connection between quality players any time is a help," Mourinho told reporters.

"I knew that (Ibrahimovic) would be a very important player for us. One goal more or one goal less, I knew the contribution would be massive."

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a summer move to Napoli, but has the option of a one-year extension at Old Trafford.