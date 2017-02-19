Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been massive for Manchester United'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he has not been surprised by the "massive" contribution of Zlatan Ibrahimovic so far this season.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 20:20 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not surprised by the "massive" contribution Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made to the team this season.

Having scored a hat-trick to put United in control of their Europa League last 32 tie with Saint-Etienne in midweek the Swede was once again the match-winner against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, with his 75th-minute goal handing his side a 2-1 victory.

The goal took his tally to 24 since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer - significantly more than any other player at the club.

"The connection between quality players any time is a help," Mourinho told reporters.

"I knew that (Ibrahimovic) would be a very important player for us. One goal more or one goal less, I knew the contribution would be massive."

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a summer move to Napoli, but has the option of a one-year extension at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
