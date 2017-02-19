Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not surprised by the "massive" contribution Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made to the team this season.
Having scored a hat-trick to put United in control of their Europa League last 32 tie with Saint-Etienne in midweek the Swede was once again the match-winner against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon, with his 75th-minute goal handing his side a 2-1 victory.
The goal took his tally to 24 since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer - significantly more than any other player at the club.
"The connection between quality players any time is a help," Mourinho told reporters.
"I knew that (Ibrahimovic) would be a very important player for us. One goal more or one goal less, I knew the contribution would be massive."
Ibrahimovic has been linked with a summer move to Napoli, but has the option of a one-year extension at Old Trafford.