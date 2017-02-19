Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham insists that his side can be proud of their performance against Manchester United, despite ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has said that his side should be proud of their performance against Manchester United despite ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Graham gave the hosts the lead at Ewood Park with a well-taken finish, only to see his goal cancelled out by Marcus Rashford as the two sides went into the break all square.

It took Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come off the bench and combine for the winning goal to finally see Championship strugglers Blackburn off, though, and Graham is hopeful that they can take the positives from their showing into Friday's match with Burton Albion.

"It was a great moment. Obviously to go 1-0 up against Man United, you think the shock could be on the cards," the striker told Rovers Player.

"But they are a great team and they put us under a lot of pressure in the second half and it wasn't to be. But I think the boys can hold their head up high and we've set a standard now. We need to take that into Friday night's game."

Blackburn currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety.