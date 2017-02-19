Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Danny Graham: 'Blackburn Rovers should be proud of Manchester United display'

Blackburn Rovers' Danny Graham celebrates scoring against Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham insists that his side can be proud of their performance against Manchester United, despite ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Monday, February 20, 2017 at 14:16 UK

Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has said that his side should be proud of their performance against Manchester United despite ultimately succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Graham gave the hosts the lead at Ewood Park with a well-taken finish, only to see his goal cancelled out by Marcus Rashford as the two sides went into the break all square.

It took Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come off the bench and combine for the winning goal to finally see Championship strugglers Blackburn off, though, and Graham is hopeful that they can take the positives from their showing into Friday's match with Burton Albion.

"It was a great moment. Obviously to go 1-0 up against Man United, you think the shock could be on the cards," the striker told Rovers Player.

"But they are a great team and they put us under a lot of pressure in the second half and it wasn't to be. But I think the boys can hold their head up high and we've set a standard now. We need to take that into Friday night's game."

Blackburn currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Your Comments
