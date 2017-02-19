Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle claims that his side deserved to come away from their FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester United with a draw.

The Championship strugglers took the lead at Ewood Park through Danny Graham's opener, only for goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to send the visitors into the quarter-finals.

Coyle was pleased with what he saw from his side despite the result, and urged them to produce similar performances in the Championship as they continue to battle against relegation.

"We gave a very good account of ourselves but nobody likes losing games," he told reporters.

"We did enough to get another shot at it. We now have to show that display week in, week out in the Championship. We know we have good footballers here, nobody could say they are short-changed by us when it comes to entertainment.

"We showed great spirit and courage to try and get an equaliser at the end and we will need those qualities for the rest of the season."

Blackburn currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety.