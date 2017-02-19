Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Owen Coyle: 'Blackburn Rovers deserved a replay with Manchester United'

Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle claims that his side deserved to come away from their FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester United with a draw.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 21:06 UK

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has claimed that his side deserved to come away with a draw from their FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United this afternoon.

The Championship strugglers took the lead at Ewood Park through Danny Graham's opener, only for goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to send the visitors into the quarter-finals.

Coyle was pleased with what he saw from his side despite the result, and urged them to produce similar performances in the Championship as they continue to battle against relegation.

"We gave a very good account of ourselves but nobody likes losing games," he told reporters.

"We did enough to get another shot at it. We now have to show that display week in, week out in the Championship. We know we have good footballers here, nobody could say they are short-changed by us when it comes to entertainment.

"We showed great spirit and courage to try and get an equaliser at the end and we will need those qualities for the rest of the season."

Blackburn currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rashford "very happy" with United win
>
View our homepages for Owen Coyle, Danny Graham, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Blackburn Rovers on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
Owen Coyle: 'Blackburn Rovers deserved a replay with Manchester United'
Pogba talks up Ibrahimovic understandingRashford "very happy" with United winMourinho: 'Zlatan massive for Man Utd'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Ibrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'
Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeHerrera pleased with battling spiritResult: Man United fight back to see off BlackburnLiverpool 'beat Man United to Larouci signing'Team News: Rashford given centre-forward role
> Manchester United Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Blackburn Rovers on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
Owen Coyle: 'Blackburn Rovers deserved a replay with Manchester United'
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Blackburn Rovers on February 19, 2017
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets winner as Manchester United beat Blackburn Rovers
Rashford "very happy" with United winIbrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeTeam News: Rashford given centre-forward roleFA charges Akpan, Blackburn over ref push
Stokes gets suspended sentence for assaultWolves confirm Ben Marshall captureWolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn on loanSutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand