Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

UEFA gives green light for Rostov, Manchester United clash to go ahead

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
UEFA confirms that Rostov's Europa League last-16 tie with Manchester United will go ahead as planned after the pitch passed an inspection on Wednesday evening.
The Europa League last-16 first-leg tie between Rostov and Manchester United will go ahead as planned on Thursday evening, despite Jose Mourinho's complaints.

Mourinho called on UEFA to step in due to the poor quality of the playing surface at the Olimp-2 Stadium, claiming that one of his players could potentially pick up an injury.

Home manager Ivan Daniliants himself conceded that the pitch was not up to standards and would cause United 'problems', but there are no plans to stop the game being played after passing an inspection 24 hours ahead of the tie.

The European football governing body told Press Association Sport: "A pitch inspection has been carried out by the match officials on Wednesday.

"The playing surface may not be in perfect condition, but has been deemed playable. The match will go ahead as scheduled."

Both teams have been asked to train away from the Olimp-2 Stadium in order to preserve the field.

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
