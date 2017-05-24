Ed Woodward claims that the "sickening" events that took place at the Manchester Arena on Monday have put things into perspective for Manchester United's players.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has admitted that the playing squad have been left feeling "numb" following the events that unfolded in the city on Monday night.

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena following a concert by American popstar Ariana Grande, while scores more have been left injured.

United cancelled their pre-match press conference on the eve of tomorrow's Europa League final against Ajax, and a planned event near Old Trafford on the night of the game has also been called off.

Woodward says that the "sickening" events have put things into perspective as the Red Devils prepare to end their season with some more silverware, with each player sporting a black armband during the game as a mark of respect.

"Words don't really do justice for how we all feel. We're numb. The events were sickening and all our thoughts at the moment are with the victims and the families affected by it," he told the club's official website. "It was very sombre flying over with the directors this morning and it was all we were talking about, to be honest.

"We've met with UEFA and sat with them and gone through different things we can do around the game, and they accepted we can wear black armbands and have a minute's silence for the victims. We've got a job to do tomorrow, no question about that, and that hasn't been changed but I think what happened last night really put things into perspective.

"Success on the pitch really is nothing compared to the pain and suffering going on back home, that is really where our thoughts are at this point in time."

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that extra armed officers will be deployed for this weekend's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in the wake of the attack.