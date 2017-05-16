Sergio Aguero has recovers from a groin strain to start Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Citizens, who can go into third place with a win against the Baggies, will be without Fabian Delph for the final two games of the campaign, due to a leg injury.

John Stones is fit again after being sidelined with a muscle problem, but is only named on the bench.

Meanwhile, West Brom midfielder Matt Phillips remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who also been recovering from a hamstring problem, is among the Albion substitutes.

Gareth McAuley, who started all of West Brom's games so far this season, misses out after limping off in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Friday.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Toure, Jesus, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Gunn, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterlin, Navas, Clichy, Stones

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Dawson, Wilson, Evans, Nyom, Yacob, Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt, Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Morrison, McLean, Leko, Field, Wilson

