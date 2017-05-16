May 16, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
3-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Jesus (27'), De Bruyne (29'), Toure (57')
Sane (70')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Robson-Kanu
Chadli (51'), Dawson (52')

Team News: Sergio Aguero fit to start West Bromwich Albion clash

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Sergio Aguero has recovers from a groin strain to start Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 19:23 UK

Sergio Aguero has recovered from a groin strain and will start Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Citizens, who can go into third place with a win against the Baggies, will be without Fabian Delph for the final two games of the campaign, due to a leg injury.

John Stones is fit again after being sidelined with a muscle problem, but is only named on the bench.

Meanwhile, West Brom midfielder Matt Phillips remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who also been recovering from a hamstring problem, is among the Albion substitutes.

Gareth McAuley, who started all of West Brom's games so far this season, misses out after limping off in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Friday.

Manchester City: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Toure, Jesus, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Gunn, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterlin, Navas, Clichy, Stones

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Dawson, Wilson, Evans, Nyom, Yacob, Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt, Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Morrison, McLean, Leko, Field, Wilson

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

John Stones in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 5, 2017
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
 Stuart Armstrong of Celtic in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying play off first leg match, between Celtic FC and Malmo FF at Celtic Park on August 19, 2015 in Glasgow Scotland.
Tony Pulis: 'No approach for Celtic winger Stuart Armstrong'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 