They will drop down to ninth should they suffer a defeat by two or more goals at the Etihad Stadium.

As for the Baggies, head coach Tony Pulis is eager to end a winless streak which has led to the club being in danger of slipping into the bottom half of the table, despite occupying eighth place for a number of months.

With two games still remaining, City know that they will qualify for next season's Champions League if they can register four points from fixtures against West Brom and Watford.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion .

90+4 min FULL TIME: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

90 min There will be four minutes of added-on time.

87 min It will be too little too late but West Brom have found a goal! Nyom's low cross found the run of Robson-Kanu and he was able to tap home from six yards for his third of the campaign.

87 min GOAL! Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion (Robson-Kanu)

84 min CHANCE! Fernando plays a delightful pass through to Jesus, who needs to go it alone. His first effort is well saved by Foster, before the English stopper tips the rebound wide of the post.

83 min SHOT! Fernando decides that he wants to try to score on his rare outing but his 30-yard attempt is never threatening a goal.

81 min SUBSTITUTION! This will likely be a farewell Etihad appearance for Fernando, who comes on in place of Toure.

77 min SUBSTITUTION! On comes John Stones who replaces Kompany. Before his exit, the Belgian handed the captain's armband to Zabaleta. Nice touch.

75 min City still want more goals but this has progressed into little more than an exhibition match. There are fancy flicks all over the place and Zabaleta is getting cheered every time he touches the ball.

71 min SUBSTITUTION! Final alteration for West Brom as Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Rondon.

70 min BOOKING! What's the point of this? Sane dives between two players to try to win a penalty but the referee is onto it.

68 min SHOT! Jesus has been quiet tonight, all things considered, but he comes alive around the penalty area, deceiving a West Brom defender, before seeing his strike tipped over the crossbar by Foster.

66 min LATEST! Arsenal have a second. Sanchez has a second. It's game at the Emirates.

65 min SUBSTITUTION! Second change for the Baggies, with James Morrison replacing Livermore.

62 min CHANCES! Moments after his introduction, West Brom almost scored! A cross into the middle was met by Rondon but his glancing header went just wide of the far post.

62 min SUBSTITUTION! It's Pablo Zabaleta time. The right-back is introduced for his final home appearance in a City short to a huge ovation. Silva is the man to make way.

60 min I mentioned about that goal difference. City are going to great lengths that it will not become an issue at the weekend. You get the impression that there is still more to come this evening.

57 min Toure loves scoring against West Brom and he has netted another here. An exquisite one-two with Aguero sees the Ivorian glide into the penalty area and he makes no mistake in slotting home from around 12 yards out.

57 min GOAL! Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion (Toure)

56 min LATEST! The Sunderland resistance is over. Arsenal have opened the scoring against the Black Cats with Sanchez getting the goal.

53 min BOOKING! Dawson now enters the book for his follow-through when winning the ball off Aguero. Looks a tad harsh.

52 min SUBSTITUTION! Pulis takes the opportunity to make his first change, with James McClean replacing Wilson.

51 min BOOKING! This is an easy decision for the referee. Chadli clips Sane as he broke free down the left.

49 min City are straight back into their stride with Foster having to dive down to his right to punch a low De Bruyne cross away from goal. West Brom are showing a bit more ambition but no more shots to speak of.

46 min West Brom get us back underway. Just so you know, Arsenal are still level with Sunderland. They are dominating, but still level. Just under half-an-hour to go in that one.

8.49pm The half-time whistle goes at the Etihad Stadium and City are in full control. That is probably an understatement. Jesus and De Bruyne have got the goals and their side should probably have scored a couple more. West Brom look like a team who haven't won in nearly two months.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

45+1 min SHOT! A first shot on target from West Brom comes from Rondon who, without any support from his teammates, decides to shoot from distance but Caballero barely has to move to make the save.

45 min There will be two minutes of added-on time.

41 min SHOT! City's players are starting to line up for a third goal before the break. After a right-wing cross found Sane at the back post, he drilled his own half-volley over the crossbar.

39 min CHANCE! By Aguero's standards, he will be disappointed with this effort. Like with the De Bruyne goal, the ball fell invitingly to him on the edge of the area but he cut across his half-volley and Foster made a comfortable save.

35 min SHOT! De Bruyne looks in the mood tonight. He hasn't scored as many goals as he would have liked this season, but he is trying to make up for it. On this occasion, Foster punched his 20-yard effort away from goal.

33 min Moments after the goal, Kompany sustained a knock when preventing Rondon from getting into space in the penalty area. It was an important block but it appears to have come at a cost.

29 min Well that's probably game over already. City wasted little time in going for a second goal and they have got it thanks to De Bruyne, whose first-time strike from 20 yards found the bottom corner after the ball had fallen invitingly to him on the edge of the area.

29 min GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion (De Bruyne)

27 min It wasn't exactly coming, but it comes as no surprise that City take the lead. It is also no surprise that De Bruyne is the man who set it up with Jesus being able to convert at the back post. It's not the only goal that has been scored...

27 min GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion (Jesus)

25 min West Brom win a free kick on the side of the penalty area and Chadli is the man to take it. It is a good delivery into the box but far too close to Caballero, with no West Brom player being able to get on the end of the inswinging delivery.

21 min To West Brom's credit, they are attempting to play their fair share of football in the middle of the park. supposedly because City lack any defensive-minded players in midfield, but they aren't really making any ground. I can't remember Caballero having many touches so far...

17 min CHANCE! West Brom are starting to live dangerously. A mistake in defence gifts Aguero the ball and after he slides a pass through to Sane, the winger should at least test Foster. Instead, he fires wide of the far post from inside the penalty area.

14 min SHOT! The first shot of the match comes from the left foot of Kolarov, who is given responsibility for a 30-yard strike from a set piece. It is a decent effort but Foster is able to make a relatively comfortable save,

10 min Pulis will probably be delighted with this start. West Brom have offered no threat in the final third but they are doing enough to cause a few moans and groans from the home supporters.

6 min Still no chances to speak of, but City are starting to build a head of steam. A low cross into the box almost found its target, but the visitors were able to clear without a shot going on goal.

3 min There's not much of an atmosphere at the Etihad. I think some supporters are still making their way into the ground but you could almost hear a pin drop. City are having most of the possession but as expected, West Brom look set up to frustrate them.

1 min City get us underway in the North-West.

7.56pm It is time for City to make their way out at the Etihad Stadium for the last time this season. Can the Baggies throw a spanner in the works? We are about to find out.

7.50pm PREDICTION! This surely has to be a big win for City, doesn't it? With West Brom winning just one of their last 10 games, we believe that to be the case. Guardiola's team should control every aspect of this fixture, so we are backing a 4-0 success.

7.46pm As already stated, Pulis has made three changes this evening and even though each of those players are experienced, they all have something to prove. Marc Wilson has barely featured since a January switch from Bournemouth, while Claudio Yacob has found himself in and out of the team of late. Nacer Chadli has contributed five goals and five assists this season, but only one of those have come in recent months.

7.41pm Going back to Aguero's inclusion, we shouldn't really read too much into his selection. While Guardiola has given the impression that he prefers Jesus, Aguero is probably only in the team this evening to try to improve the club's goal difference against opposition short of confidence. While the result is their main goal, City only hold a one-goal advantage over Liverpool and five over Arsenal so who knows, a big win tonight could prove decisive.

7.35pm We touched upon this earlier but tonight could mark Zabaleta's final appearance at the Etihad Stadium. It was revealed at the weekend that he would be ending his nine-year association with City so I am sure that Guardiola will be hoping that his side have this game wrapped up in good time so that the Argentine can feature during the second half. After making 330 appearances in all competitions, he deserves the standing ovation he would receive should he get some playing time.

7.31pm This is not the only game taking place in the Premier League this evening. In North London, Arsenal are playing host to Sunderland as they look to prolong their hopes of edging out either City or Liverpool for one of the Champions League spots. The Gunners need a helping hand if they are to take their place at European football's top table next season. We will bring you updates as and when any goals go in at the Emirates Stadium.

7.27pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's match represents the 150th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with claiming 66 wins in comparison to 54 victories for West Brom. However, while it looks close from a historical perspective, it most certainly isn't in recent years. City have won 12 and drew one of the last 13 meetings, with City scoring just six goals during that time.

7.21pm As for West Brom, Pulis has made three alterations to the side which began the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Friday night. Marc Wilson, Claudio Yacob and Nacer Chadli have all being given a place in the team, with Gareth McAuley, Sam Field and James McClean dropping out.

7.17pm Let's start with City, with Guardiola opting to hand a recall to Sergio Aguero after he was only named as a substitute for the win over Leicester City. The Argentine returns to partner Gabriel Jesus in attack, with Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Aleksandar Kolarov also comes into the team, with Gael Clichy being selected among the substitutes. Guardiola has decided not to start Pablo Zabaleta, who is featuring in a squad at the Etihad Stadium for the final time.

7.13pm WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBSTITUTES: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Morrison, McClean, Leko, Field, Wilson

7.13pm WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster, Dawson, Wilson, Evans, Nyom, Yacob, Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt, Rondon

7.12pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Gunn, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Navas, Clichy, Stones

7.11pm MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero, Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Yaya Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero, Gabriel Jesus

7.10pm Anyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news coming from the North-West.

7.09pm As for the Baggies, they are in danger of wasting all of their promising work from earlier in the season. At one stage, securing eighth place appeared to be a formality but after failing to win since the middle of March, it is possible that they will finish in the bottom half of the standings. Their fate remains in their hands but with a trip to Swansea City following their fixture at the Etihad Stadium, they are up against it to get an important victory on the board.

7.05pm Heading into their final two league fixtures of the season, Man City would have been hoping to still be in contention for the Premier League title but although they have never really been able to challenge Chelsea, their remaining 180 minutes of action is still hugely significant to the club. They require four points to guarantee Champions League football for next season and with Liverpool and Arsenal only possessing home fixtures until the end of the campaign, they cannot afford to slip up against West Brom.