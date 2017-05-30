Bernardo Silva hopes to see his former Benfica teammate Ederson join him at Manchester City, with the Citizens rumoured to be on the brink of finalising a £45m move.

New Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that he will be delighted to see Ederson join him at the club, amid talk that the Benfica goalkeeper is undergoing a medical.

Ederson is rumoured to have agreed terms with the Citizens and will become the world's most expensive keeper should he pass his medical this afternoon.

Silva, who completed a move from AS Monaco to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of £43m last week, is hoping to reunite with his former teammate from the Benfica youth ranks.

"If it is confirmed that Ederson goes to Manchester City I'll be very happy, because I know him very well," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying.

"I had the pleasure of sharing some moments at Benfica's youth teams, although he is a year older than me. He is a great goalkeeper and if I can play with him in the next season I will be very happy."

Ederson featured 37 times for Benfica last season as they won a domestic league and cup double.