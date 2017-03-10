Manchester City's Pep Guardiola wins the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been awarded the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.

The North-West outfit only played three league matches during the second month of 2017, but it was still enough for Guardiola to claim his first managerial accolade in English football.

City began the month with a dominant 4-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, before they edged out Swansea City with a last-minute winner from Gabriel Jesus.

Their third and final contest took place against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and City were able to score in both halves to run out 2-0 winners.

The club currently sit in third place in the standings - 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.