Pep Guardiola wins Premier League Manager of the Month award for February

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola wins the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been awarded the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.

The North-West outfit only played three league matches during the second month of 2017, but it was still enough for Guardiola to claim his first managerial accolade in English football.

City began the month with a dominant 4-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, before they edged out Swansea City with a last-minute winner from Gabriel Jesus.

Their third and final contest took place against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and City were able to score in both halves to run out 2-0 winners.

The club currently sit in third place in the standings - 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Dortmund's midfielder Jonas Hofmann and Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate after the fourth goal for Dortmund during the German first division Bundesliga match between FC Ingolstadt and Borussia Dortmund in the stadium in Ingo
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Bacary Sagna faces off with Angel di Maria during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna keen on West Ham United move?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 