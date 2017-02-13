Pep Guardiola admits that he cannot say for certain whether Sergio Aguero will remain at Manchester City past the end of the season or not.

The Argentine striker has netted 18 goals this season but has found himself on the bench for the last few games as new signing Gabriel Jesus has taken his place in the starting XI.

Speculation is raging over Aguero's future at the Etihad, with reports suggesting that 28-year-old is looking to depart Man City and linking him with a number of clubs around the world.

Asked by Sky Sports News if he feared that the striker might leave in the summer, Guardiola said: "At the end of the season I don't know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. I would like him to remain, but I don't know what is going to happen. Even in my career I didn't know what would happen at the end of the season."

When asked why Aguero might feel unsure of his future, the Spaniard replied: "I don't think he feels that way. Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don't want to sell him, I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.

"The reason he's not played the last two games is because Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have played amazing. That's the only reason why. He remains a top player and an important one for us to achieve our goals. I don't have doubts about that."

Aguero, who is contracted to 2020, has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011.