Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,449
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool
Aguero (69')
Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Milner (51' pen.)
Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Wilfredo Caballero: 'Manchester City character made Pep Guardiola proud'

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City keeper Wilfredo Caballero believes that the strength of character shown by his side against Liverpool was the reason why Pep Guardiola was "really proud".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 19:46 UK

Wilfredo Caballero has said that the spirit shown by Manchester City to bounce back from defeat and earn a draw with Liverpool was the reason why boss Pep Guardiola was so "proud" at full time.

Guardiola claimed immediately after Sunday's 1-1 draw - a game that saw both teams create numerous chances across the 90 minutes - that it was one of the 'proudest and happiest' moments in his illustrious career thus far.

Caballero understands why his manager was so pleased with the point, coming just four days on from their 6-6 away-goals defeat to AS Monaco in the Champions League that brought their European campaign to an early end.

"The same that he said in the press conference he said to us. He was really proud," Caballero told reporters. "It was difficult to start this game, it was Liverpool, a massive game, but after a big defeat against Monaco when we suffered a lot after the elimination, we did it.

"We played very well - with spirit, with mentality, with everything. We left everything on the pitch and we had chances until the last minute. So, to be a coach and see your team play this way, it is going to be magnificent to see."

City remain third in the Premier League following the conclusion of the latest round of action, sitting 12 points off leaders Chelsea and five ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United after playing one game more than their rivals.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
