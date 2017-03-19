Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,449
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Liverpool
Aguero (69')
Toure (22'), Clichy (50'), Silva (51')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Milner (51' pen.)
Firmino (16'), Matip (43'), Mane (89')

Manchester City charged with misconduct following Liverpool draw

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City are charged by the Football Association for the 'disorderly behaviour' of their players after Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a pen in Sunday's clash.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 19:31 UK

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association after failing to "ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The incident in question came 50 minutes into Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium, when a number of players surrounded referee Michael Oliver after he awarded the visitors a penalty.

City defender Gael Clichy was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino inside the area, with James Milner tucking away from the spot to put his side into a lead that they would go on to squander.

Both Clichy and David Silva were cautioned by Oliver for their protestations, in a match that included a number of penalty calls at either end of the field.

The Citizens have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
