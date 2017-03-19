Manchester City are charged by the Football Association for the 'disorderly behaviour' of their players after Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a pen in Sunday's clash.

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association after failing to "ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The incident in question came 50 minutes into Sunday's clash at the Etihad Stadium, when a number of players surrounded referee Michael Oliver after he awarded the visitors a penalty.

City defender Gael Clichy was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino inside the area, with James Milner tucking away from the spot to put his side into a lead that they would go on to squander.

Both Clichy and David Silva were cautioned by Oliver for their protestations, in a match that included a number of penalty calls at either end of the field.

The Citizens have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.