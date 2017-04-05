Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Daniel Sturridge will be very important for Liverpool'

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that injury-plagued striker Daniel Sturridge will prove to be "very important" to the team during the closing stages of the season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Daniel Sturridge will be "very important" for his side during the closing stages of the season.

The 27-year-old has suffered another injury-plagued campaign but recently returned to full training having been sidelined since February first through illness and then with a hip problem.

It is a timely return for the England international after Sadio Mane picked up a suspected season-ending knee injury during the Merseyside derby win over Everton, and Klopp is looking forward to having the striker back available.

"Unfortunately, Daniel has been out for four or five weeks. Managing players is always a challenge. My job is difficult. I can't say all the time what players want to hear," he told reporters.

"But it's not more of a challenge with Daniel than with other players. Unfortunately we couldn't use him in this second part of the season as much as we needed. But now he's back and everything is good for me. He will be very important.

"I saw his rehab training and he looked really fresh and sharp. On Monday he was team training but it was second day recovery for all the boys and he was part of that. He looked good. He's very optimistic about the situation and we will see. It's good news for us, it's not just bad news with Sadio being out."

Sturridge has been limited to just five Premier League starts this season.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Manchester United easier to play against than Liverpool'
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho is world class'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Sadio Mane 'to undergo surgery on knee injury'
> Liverpool Homepage



