A report claims that Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has been allowed to leave the club's training camp in Austria to finalise a move to Leicester City.

The 32-year-old appears to be on the brink of completing a move to the King Power Stadium after being allowed to leave the Tigers' training camp in Portugal.

Hull denied last month that the one-cap Switzerland international was on his way to the East Midlands, but the Foxes have since returned with a new bid which is said to have been accepted.

Sky Sports News reports that only personal terms are left to be thrashed out for Jakupovic, who kept six clean sheets in the Premier League last season but could not keep City in the division.

Hull have already lost Curtis Davies and Tom Huddlestone to Derby County this summer, while Josh Tymon departed for Stoke City.