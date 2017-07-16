New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Leicester City agree fee for Eldin Jakupovic

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has been allowed to leave the club's training camp in Austria to finalise a move to Leicester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Eldin Jakupovic has reportedly moved a step closer to joining Leicester City after an agreement was reached with Hull City over his transfer fee.

The 32-year-old appears to be on the brink of completing a move to the King Power Stadium after being allowed to leave the Tigers' training camp in Portugal.

Hull denied last month that the one-cap Switzerland international was on his way to the East Midlands, but the Foxes have since returned with a new bid which is said to have been accepted.

Sky Sports News reports that only personal terms are left to be thrashed out for Jakupovic, who kept six clean sheets in the Premier League last season but could not keep City in the division.

Hull have already lost Curtis Davies and Tom Huddlestone to Derby County this summer, while Josh Tymon departed for Stoke City.

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Read Next:
Foxes 'to reignite Jakupovic interest'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Curtis Davies, Tom Huddlestone, Josh Tymon, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Report: Leicester City agree fee for Eldin Jakupovic
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez 'holding out for Arsenal move'
 Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to turn down Leicester City move'
Leicester 'reject Roma bid for Mahrez'Mahrez 'agrees personal terms with Roma'Roma bid £29m for Leicester star Mahrez?Leicester to sell 2016 summer signings?Leicester keen on Oxford winger Johnson?
Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'Foxes 'to reignite Jakupovic interest'Zieler leaves Leicester for StuttgartUlloa 'closing in on new Leicester deal'Shakespeare 'hopes' Gray stays with Foxes
> Leicester City Homepage
More Hull City News
Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Report: Leicester City agree fee for Eldin Jakupovic
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Tom Huddlestone: 'Returning to Derby County a no-brainer'
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Tom Huddlestone 'closing in on Derby County return'
Hull linked with loan move for Ryan KentLiverpool close to Robertson deal?Derby 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'Foxes 'to reignite Jakupovic interest'Chelsea's Ola Aina joins Hull on loan
Aina nearing loan deal with Hull City?Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?Stoke snap up former Hull defender TymonJosh Tymon leaves Hull CityHull hoping to sign Cardiff striker Zohore?
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
 