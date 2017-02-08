Leicester City players 'face 40% pay cut'

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City's top players will reportedly see their weekly wages slashed by up to 40% should the Foxes suffer relegation this season.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Leicester City's players will face pay cuts of up to 40% should the champions suffer an unthinkable relegation from the Premier League this season.

A poor run of domestic form, with just one win in their last nine league matches, has seen the Foxes drop to just one point above the relegation zone.

Many of the side's top players, including Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Wes Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel, all committed to new long-term contracts last summer following their historic title win.

According to The Mirror, however, the new contracts included relegation clauses that will see the players lose up to 40% of their weekly wage packet should the club drop down into the Championship.

Yesterday Leicester issued a statement confirming that manager Claudio Ranieri has the club's "unwavering support" in the wake of their fourth consecutive loss at the weekend.

Many of the players at relegation rivals Crystal Palace are also thought to have severe relegation pay cuts in their contracts, while manager Sam Allardyce will reportedly miss out on a £2m bonus if he fails to save the Eagles from the drop.

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
