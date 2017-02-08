Crystal Palace players will reportedly have their wages cut by 50% if they suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

Sam Allardyce's side are currently heading towards the Championship as they sit second from bottom in the table, two points from safety.

The Eagles, who hired Allardyce in December after sacking Alan Pardew, have only managed to pick up 19 points from 24 games, and they were humiliated by Sunderland at the weekend.

The Black Cats are lingering at the bottom of the table but they were still able to hit four goals in the first half of Saturday's clash at Selhurst Park.

According to the Daily Mail, if Palace drop down a league, clauses in the players' contracts will result in them losing 50% of their wages, while Allardyce will miss out on a £2m bonus.

The Eagles' next game is away to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.