Feb 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
DerbyDerby County

Claudio Ranieri expecting "tough" Derby County test

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri warns his side to expect a "tough, tough" test against Derby County in their FA Cup fourth round replay.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 08:04 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has warned his players that they will face a "tough, tough" test against Derby County in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday.

Our betting tips partners bettingtips4you have provided an enhanced-odds tip of 25/1 for any goal to be scored in the match at the King Power Stadium as the troubled Premier League champions host the Championship playoff hopefuls.

The Foxes are without a single league goal so far in 2017, becoming the first side in Premier League history to fail to find the back of the net in their opening five games of a calendar year, but the initial tie saw four goals fly in as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the iPro Stadium.

Derby have scored in their last seven FA Cup ties, while Leicester have only failed to score once in their previous 15 matches in the competition, and Ranieri is expecting a difficult challenge despite the Rams' defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

"[Derby] are a big team who move the ball very well. They lost against Newcastle but it will be a tough, tough match," he told reporters.

"Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are improving. I hope Slimani will be available for Swansea (on Sunday). Molla Wague played well (for the U23s) but he won't be available for tomorrow.

"I have to protect some players (against Derby) but also I want to give an opportunity to other players."

Asked how he planned to beat Derby, Ranieri added: "First of all, clean sheet and second score a goal. Football is easy!"

Leicester, who are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, released a statement earlier today declaring their "unwavering support" for Ranieri, despite the club sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Leicester City declare "unwavering support" for Claudio Ranieri
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City owners 'give Claudio Ranieri stay of execution'
 Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur made Riyad Mahrez enquiry
