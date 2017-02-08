Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri warns his side to expect a "tough, tough" test against Derby County in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

The Foxes are without a single league goal so far in 2017, becoming the first side in Premier League history to fail to find the back of the net in their opening five games of a calendar year, but the initial tie saw four goals fly in as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the iPro Stadium.

Derby have scored in their last seven FA Cup ties, while Leicester have only failed to score once in their previous 15 matches in the competition, and Ranieri is expecting a difficult challenge despite the Rams' defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

"[Derby] are a big team who move the ball very well. They lost against Newcastle but it will be a tough, tough match," he told reporters.

"Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa are improving. I hope Slimani will be available for Swansea (on Sunday). Molla Wague played well (for the U23s) but he won't be available for tomorrow.

"I have to protect some players (against Derby) but also I want to give an opportunity to other players."

Asked how he planned to beat Derby, Ranieri added: "First of all, clean sheet and second score a goal. Football is easy!"

Leicester, who are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, released a statement earlier today declaring their "unwavering support" for Ranieri, despite the club sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone.