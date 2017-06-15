Crowd generic

Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri: 'I almost left Juventus after Champions League final loss'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reveals that he was close to walking away from the club following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he was close to walking away from the club following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final earlier this month.

Having once again dominated domestically with their third consecutive league and cup double and an unprecedented sixth Serie A title on the bounce, Juventus suffered Champions League final heartbreak at the hands of a Spanish team for the second time in three years with their 4-1 loss to Madrid.

Allegri's future was uncertain heading into the match in Cardiff, but he has since signed a new three-year deal with the Turin outfit and has now set his sights on finally ending their wait for a third Champions League trophy.

"Everyone was wondering if I'd walk away if we won, and instead I was on the verge of doing it after the defeat. I had to think and above all to see what was inside me, to start again in the best way because this year will be a much harder year. After three seasons with Scudetti, Coppa Italia, Champions League finals and Supercoppa it's normal to look inside because at the limit there's the risk of collapse," he told Sky.

"Instead I decided quickly after, I spoke to the club and all the conditions are there to have a great season. It will be a challenge within a challenge, a challenge within ourselves where we have to improve the quality of our game. I never talked to anyone else, and I never made commitments to anyone, because the first club to have known everything was always going to be Juventus. I was immersed in our objectives and I was never interested in the future, I decided after the final.

"The main objective is the one which is in the DNA of Juventus, that is to say the Scudetto. After that come the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. I'd say that in the last three years Juventus have established ourselves well among the top eight teams, and it [the Champions League] is an objective Juventus must pursue. Then in the Champions League you've seen that one year you can make the quarter-final, just as you can reach the semi-final or the final.

"The objective of getting there this year will be much more difficult though, because there are the five English teams, namely Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, [Manchester] United and Liverpool. They'll be aggressive competitors so we'll have to be ready. understand the bitterness of not having won the final, having lost the second in three years, but you have to see the glass as half-full. We won another Scudetto, the sixth in a row, and that's legendary. We've won three Coppa Italia in a row and we've been in two Champions League finals."

Juventus have not won the Champions League since 1996.

Lazio's forward from Senegal Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff football match between Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, at Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri: 'I almost left Juventus after Champions League final loss'
 Norberto Neto goalkeeper of Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 5, 2014
Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto?
 Juan Cuadrado celebrates scoring the second goal during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016
Arsenal fail in bid for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado?
N'Zonzi to make switch to Juventus?Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?Agent: 'Orsolini could leave Juve on loan'N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'
Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'Buffon "99.9% certain" of retirement dateBarcelona 'lining up £88m Verratti bid'Chiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
 