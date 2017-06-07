Crowd generic

Juventus

Juventus confirm new three-year Massimiliano Allegri deal

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus confirm that manager Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2020.
Juventus have confirmed that manager Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The 49-year-old steered Juventus to another league and cup double in the season just finished, but once again missed out on Champions League glory courtesy of a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final last Saturday.

Allegri was reportedly seeking assurances that he would be backed in this summer's transfer market before committing his future to the club, but he has now put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him in Turin until 2020.

The former AC Milan boss, who had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, has enjoyed remarkable success since taking over at Juventus three years ago, steering the club to three consecutive league and cup doubles - something never before done in Italian football.

Juventus have now also won an unprecedented six consecutive Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns on the bounce, confirming their position as the undisputed dominant force in Italian football.

"Juventus is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has signed a contract renewal at the club until 2020," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Today's agreement extends a working relationship that has seen the Bianconeri consolidate their position as Italy's top team and also evolve into one of European football's major forces.

"Side by side, Juventus and Allegri have created history and legend. Now is the time to make the next step forwards together."

Allegri has won 84 of his 114 Serie A matches in charge of Juve, with his side scoring 224 goals and conceding just 71 in that time.

Your Comments
