A generic view inside Portman Road, home to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town

Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that he has 'no doubts' over his ability and vows not to quit.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has insisted that he has 'no doubts' about his ability to bring success to the club in future.

The Tractor Boys suffered humiliation on Tuesday as they exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle to National League side Lincoln City, adding to a season which has seen them endure their worst form in the Championship since McCarthy took over at Portman Road in 2012.

McCarthy has admitted that he will consider his own future at the end of the season but has vowed not to quit because of fan pressure.

"Do you know what, if Howard Kendall had packed it in (at Everton) after that Cup tie against Oxford, or if Sir Alex [Ferguson] had packed it in when it got tough... I'm not putting myself up there with them, but you can't just walk when everybody wants you out the door," the Ipswich Star quotes him as saying.

"That was my 900th game as a manager [at Lincoln] and I've had pretty good success, me. I never doubt myself, no. I'll leave that to other people. To turn people's opinions around will be difficult, but I'm not going to stop trying.

"I've just said to the players that our last three performances in the league have been good. That's what we should focus on. There's nothing we can do about the FA Cup now – it's done, it's gone.

"That's just part of my history now, but I've had a pretty good history. I've had some good results and some shitty ones. That's just one of the shitty ones."

Next up for McCarthy's side is a tough trip to high-flying Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
>
View our homepages for Mick McCarthy, Alex Ferguson, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"
 Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy looks on during his team's Championship match against Millwall on January 18, 2014
Mick McCarthy to make decision on Ipswich Town future at end of season
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exit
Ipswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backingResult: Lincoln City stun Ipswich at the deathLive Commentary: Lincoln 1-0 Ipswich - as it happenedMcCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Berra storyIpswich bring two new players on board
Ipswich 'have bid rejected for Hugill'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Berra tells Lincoln to expect "different game"Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version