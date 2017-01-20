Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"

Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says that he has 'no doubts' over his ability and vows not to quit.

Under-fire Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has insisted that he has 'no doubts' about his ability to bring success to the club in future.

The Tractor Boys suffered humiliation on Tuesday as they exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle to National League side Lincoln City, adding to a season which has seen them endure their worst form in the Championship since McCarthy took over at Portman Road in 2012.

McCarthy has admitted that he will consider his own future at the end of the season but has vowed not to quit because of fan pressure.

"Do you know what, if Howard Kendall had packed it in (at Everton) after that Cup tie against Oxford, or if Sir Alex [Ferguson] had packed it in when it got tough... I'm not putting myself up there with them, but you can't just walk when everybody wants you out the door," the Ipswich Star quotes him as saying.

"That was my 900th game as a manager [at Lincoln] and I've had pretty good success, me. I never doubt myself, no. I'll leave that to other people. To turn people's opinions around will be difficult, but I'm not going to stop trying.

"I've just said to the players that our last three performances in the league have been good. That's what we should focus on. There's nothing we can do about the FA Cup now – it's done, it's gone.

"That's just part of my history now, but I've had a pretty good history. I've had some good results and some shitty ones. That's just one of the shitty ones."

Next up for McCarthy's side is a tough trip to high-flying Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.