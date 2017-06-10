World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
7-0
San MarinoSan Marino
Draxler (12'), Wagner (17', 29', 85'), Younes (38'), Mustafi (47'), Brandt (72')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Bonini (58'), Cervellini (63'), Filippo Mazza (66')

Joachim Low critical of Germany fans over Timo Werner treatment

Stuttgart's striker Timo Werner reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, western Germany on November 1, 2013
Germany supporters' unfavourable treatment of RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner "is simply not okay", insists national team boss Joachim Low.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Germany boss Joachim Low has admitted that he was left unhappy with a section of supporters who jeered RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner during the World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.

The 21-year-old, brought on 55 minutes into Saturday's straightforward 7-0 win in Nuremburg, was given unfavourable treatment due to a dive for his club side against Schalke 04 last December.

Werner later apologised for the incident, which helped his side to a 2-1 Bundesliga win, and Low insists that it is now time for those in the stands to move on.

"There was a dive once, he made a mistake, and he admitted he was wrong," he told Bild. "But we are talking about a very young player here.

"Someone who plays for the national team, is only at the start of his career and who has scored 21 goals in one season in the Bundesliga should not be jeered and whistled. That is simply not okay."

Werner, who puts the bad reception he receives down to simply playing for controversial club Leipzig, is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
