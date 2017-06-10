Live Commentary: Germany 3-0 San Marino

San Marino , in contrast, have lost all five of their World Cup qualifiers and are yet to score a single goal, prompting a potentially ominous outcome tonight.

Nuremberg plays host as the world champions look to make it six wins from six in qualifying.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary as Germany take on San Marino in Group C.

36 min Captain Delle Valle fouls Draxler just outside the box and you get the impression that a fourth could come here. They haven't dealt well with crosses all night so why would they start now?

34 min San Marino came out wearing dark blue, but now it's a darker shade of blue because of the sweat which is pumping out of them. It's been a very tough 33 minutes for them so far and it's only going to get harder.

32 min Maybe Younes belongs on San Marino tonight. Yet another lofted ball from Draxler has San Marino in trouble, but a horrendous first touch from Younes is too heavy and instead of getting a shot off, the keeper comes to gather.

30 min It's Mr Wagner again, but there's a bit of good fortune about it. It's a terrible first touch Amin Younes, who inadvertently squared across the face of goal for the striker to tap into an empty net. These lofted balls are kililng San Marino.

29 min Goal! Germany 3-0 San Marino (Wagner)

25 min Chance! Lots of over-the-top balls from Lots of over-the-top balls from Germany , and another one almost leads to a goal but Julian brandt's control let him down.

22 min Chance! Could and should be 3-0 and it's the same combination was the second goal, with Kimmich sending in a wonderful cross but Wagner's header is well over on this occasion. It's a chance.

20 min Some of the San Marino players look absolutely exhausted already, which is ominous given that we're 19 minutes deep into this.

18 min Really good header this from Sandro Wagner, who runs on to a fine floated cross from Joshua Kimmich to power a header into the San Marino net.

17 min Goal! Germany 2-0 San Marino (Sandro Wagner)

15 min Biordi is having a decent game in the heart of San Marino's defence. Partially culpable for the goal, yes, but he's getting his head on a lot of German crosses.

13 min Julian Draxler opens the scoring with a slick finish, curling into the corner of net from an angle. It was good defending initially from Juri Biordi, whose crucial header denied Julian Brandt, but the defender's clearance was pants and Draxler punished him.

12 min Goal! Germany 1-0 San Marino (Julian Draxler)

10 min If the game was decided on which manager is dressed better then it's an easy win for San Marino. Manager Pier-Angelo Manzaroli looks quite dapper in his black blazer and white shirt, looking like he's got a date with Scarlett Johansson right after this.

8 min The referee gets in the way of an Emre Can pass, but Germany get it back. That's one touch for the ref, who officially has touched the ball more times than any San Marino player so far.

6 min Shot!.....and it's going to be a pretty terrible free kick as the Liverpool man curls well over the bar.

5 min Leon Goretzka is fouled by Zafferani and Germany have a chance with a free kick here now. It's going to be Emre Can...

3 min Germany, as you might expect, are bossing possession in the early minutes. There's barely anybody in the stadium - well that's not true, it's just nowhere near full, but Germany fans making a decent bit of noise nonetheless.

1 min Kickoff: We're off ladies and gentlemen. Germany, playing in white and from left to right in the first half, get us underway.

7.45pm San Marino captain Alessandro Delle Valle approaches Germany captain Julian Draxler with a huge smile on his face, though Draxler has his game face on for the coin flip. It was a nice moment which sort of typified the team's respective attitudes.

7.40pm If San Marino win against Germany I will give everyone £5 who RT's this! — Tom Walker (@ffsTom_) June 10, 2017



Only two retweets for poor Tom so far. Only two retweets for poor Tom so far.

7.38pm I could probably start in defence against San Marino! — Mike Hall (@mhallscouse) June 10, 2017



Maybe if you were from San Marino, Mike. But you're not - you're from Bootle. Maybe if you were from San Marino, Mike. But you're not - you're from Bootle.

7.36pm 5-0 in favour of Germany — Tunchi (@FillayTunchi) June 10, 2017



Lord knows why he felt compelled to specify which country, but fair play. Lord knows why he felt compelled to specify which country, but fair play.

7.34pm 13 0 like 2005 — fina mabiala (@MabialaFina) June 10, 2017

It was actually 2006, Fina. Keep up.

7.32pm Right so we're about 13 minutes from kickoff, so let's have a quick look at some predictions. Personally, I'm about 7-0.

7.30pm Did you know? Every single player in the Germany XI plays for a different club, which is interesting and not stolen off Opta Franz on Twitter. It's the first time 1960 that a German national team has done that. That's also not stolen from Opta Franz.

7.27pm It's a very under-strength XI from Joachim Low but, as we said, it's still going to be enough. It's just that they might find it hard to maintain their nine-goal average tonight but, again, would you put it past them? These Germans will be eager to impress the manager which could actually mean that, as a team, they play better than the superstars.

7.24pm San Marino XI: Bendettini; Cesarini, Palazzi, Golinucci, Bonini, Mazza, Zafferani, Della Valle, Cervellini, Rinaldi, Biordi

7.22pm Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Mustafi, Hector, Draxler, Goretzka, Wagner, Stindl, Can, Younes, Kimmich, Brandt

7.20pm Victory is pretty much guaranteed for Germany, regardless of who Low puts in his first XI. But let's have a quick look at the teams - or victims, in the visitors' case - before going any further, shall we? I don't see why not. Let's go.