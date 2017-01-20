Slavisa Jokanovic dismisses contract talk

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic refuses to be drawn on whether he will sign a new deal at Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has refused to be drawn on whether he will sign a new deal with the club.

The former Watford boss has earned plaudits for turning the Cottagers into genuine playoff contenders this season, guiding them to eighth in the Championship and six points off the top six with a game in hand.

Jokanovic's current deal with the side runs out this summer but he is yet to begin talks over an extension despite reported interest from Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and Malaga.

"My contract is over in the summer and right now I am committed to my team," Jokanovic told the Fulham Chronicle. It is a very important period in front of us for the team. As I've told you before, it is a characteristic of Fulham not to be especially quick [with contracts].

"I am fully concentrated on my job at Fulham and the people around me are as well. I am very happy here, it's a fantastic place. I am a young man and in the summer I will be in this business 100%.

"Dealing with my contract is not part of my job. I have people around me who deal with that side of things. I am not ready for resting, I am young and full of energy and I will be coaching in the period that is in front of us."

Jokanovic moved to Craven Cottage in December 2015, helping his side to avoid relegation by just one point last season.