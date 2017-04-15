Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-0
Burnley
 
LIVE

Team News: Ashley Williams returns to Everton XI

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Ashley Williams is back in the starting XI as Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Ashley Williams has returned to the fold as Everton welcome Burnley to Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Welshman comes in for Matthew Pennington in the heart of the Toffees defence after serving out his suspension, joining up with Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Mason Holgate ahead of Joel Robles between the sticks.

The Premier League's top scorer Romelu Lukaku continues up front alongside Ross Barkley and Kevin Mirallas following the 4-2 triumph over Leicester City last time out, while Idrissa Gueye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies patrol the middle of the park.

For visiting Burnley, who are still to register an away win in the league this season, Sean Dyche makes one change to the side that were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Middlesbrough last time out.

That alteration sees Sam Vokes come back into the starting XI as partner for Ashley Barnes up front, with Andre Gray starting the game on the bench.

George Boyd, Joey Barton, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady continue to operate in the middle of the park, while the back four of Matthew Lowton, Michael Keane, Ben Mee and Stephen Ward is also unchanged.

Everton: Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Mirallas
Subs: Barry, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Stekelenburg, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Barnes
Subs: Flangan, Gray, Agyei, Defour, Westwood, Tarkowski, Pope

Keep up with all of the action from Goodison Park this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Keane deserving of recognition'
>
