Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for March.

The Belgian international has been in fine goalscoring form throughout the season, and he currently sits at the top of the charts with 21 goals.

This award is in recognition for his performances during the third month of 2017, with the 23-year-old scoring four goals during his club's three league games.

Lukaku netted during Everton's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of March, before he scored the Toffees' third goal in a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

His final contribution came during the 4-0 triumph over Hull City, where he scored two goals in the final minutes of the game at Goodison Park.

Lukaku is currently being linked with a move away from Everton after suggesting that he will not sign a new contract on Merseyside.