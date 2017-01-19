General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman: 'Everton working on more January signings'

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is hopeful of more January arrivals despite already having spent over £30m on Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman this month.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 15:53 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the club are looking to bring in more players during the remainder of the January transfer window.

The Toffees have already spent more than £30m on bringing Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman to the club this month, both of whom made their debuts during the 4-0 win over Manchester City last weekend.

However, Koeman is continuing to identify other possible targets, although he insists that the club will only bring in players who will improve the team.

"I hope (there will be more signings), we are working on that. But only when we get players in with that quality to make the team stronger," he told reporters.

"I don't bring players in to get more numbers, because that is not what I like. If we can't sign a player that we want now, then we'll try to sign them in the summer."

Koeman also confirmed that Gerard Deulofeu and captain Phil Jagielka could leave the club.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman open to Jagielka, Deulofeu exits
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ademola Lookman, Gerard Deulofeu, Phil Jagielka, Morgan Schneiderlin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Nigeria keen for Ademola Lookman to switch allegiances
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton working on more January signings'
Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Algerian striker unlikely to sign for Everton?Everton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?Chelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approach
Wolves, QPR to battle for Arouna Kone?AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talksKoeman pleased with Everton balanceMirallas warns against Everton complacencyLiverpool, Everton target keen on Prem move
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand