Everton manager Ronald Koeman is hopeful of more January arrivals despite already having spent over £30m on Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman this month.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the club are looking to bring in more players during the remainder of the January transfer window.

The Toffees have already spent more than £30m on bringing Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman to the club this month, both of whom made their debuts during the 4-0 win over Manchester City last weekend.

However, Koeman is continuing to identify other possible targets, although he insists that the club will only bring in players who will improve the team.

"I hope (there will be more signings), we are working on that. But only when we get players in with that quality to make the team stronger," he told reporters.

"I don't bring players in to get more numbers, because that is not what I like. If we can't sign a player that we want now, then we'll try to sign them in the summer."

Koeman also confirmed that Gerard Deulofeu and captain Phil Jagielka could leave the club.