Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hinted that he may adopt a defensive approach for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Throughout the season, United have struggled for victories at their home ground, and manager Jose Mourinho could not hide his frustration after his side were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Koeman says that he likes to try to enforce his own style on games, but acknowledged that focusing their attention on defence may prove more effective.

The Dutchman told reporters: "We know that they have difficulties at home in the last few results. They have a lot of ball possession and were the better team in every game.

"They are still a really strong team and we know some players will come back for them. It's a great stadium to play football and we like to play our way. We like to dominate the game but we know we need to defend United.

"Big teams are above United at the moment. They won the League Cup and are still in the Europa League and are fighting for Champions League football. To make further conclusions about them we have to wait until the end of the season."

Everton can move level on points with United if they can emerge victorious on Tuesday night, but United have two games in hands on the Toffees.