Everton

Ronald Koeman expects Everton fans to back Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman believes that Everton fans will back Romelu Lukaku despite the striker's reported unwillingness to extend his contract.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Ronald Koeman has claimed that Everton's fans are likely to be fully behind Romelu Lukaku despite the striker's reported unwillingness to extend his contract.

It has been heavily rumoured in recent days that the Belgian has told the club he will not accept their current offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

In an interview earlier this week, Lukaku expressed his frustration at Everton's failure to land big-name players in recent transfer windows and appeared to question the club's ambition.

The Toffees host Hull City on Saturday but Koeman does not expect a backlash from supporters against Lukaku, who is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with 19 goals this season.

Asked if he was concerned Everton fans may jeer the forward, Koeman told Sky Sports News: "I don't think so because we need the support - every player who is starting needs the support.

"If the player shows his commitment in his football, then everybody can make mistakes. Then you realise it's no problem.

"But I think everybody needs to understand ambitions, and his situation I tried to explain - he's a professional player and his commitment maybe looks different because of two or three quotes in the press but he is young and we can see these things."

Lukaku had been expected to sign a new five-year deal at Goodison Park before his recent U-turn.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Ambition takes time'
Ronald Koeman expects Everton fans to back Romelu Lukaku
