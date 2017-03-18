Ronald Koeman believes that Everton fans will back Romelu Lukaku despite the striker's reported unwillingness to extend his contract.

It has been heavily rumoured in recent days that the Belgian has told the club he will not accept their current offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

In an interview earlier this week, Lukaku expressed his frustration at Everton's failure to land big-name players in recent transfer windows and appeared to question the club's ambition.

The Toffees host Hull City on Saturday but Koeman does not expect a backlash from supporters against Lukaku, who is the Premier League's joint-top scorer with 19 goals this season.

Asked if he was concerned Everton fans may jeer the forward, Koeman told Sky Sports News: "I don't think so because we need the support - every player who is starting needs the support.

"If the player shows his commitment in his football, then everybody can make mistakes. Then you realise it's no problem.

"But I think everybody needs to understand ambitions, and his situation I tried to explain - he's a professional player and his commitment maybe looks different because of two or three quotes in the press but he is young and we can see these things."

Lukaku had been expected to sign a new five-year deal at Goodison Park before his recent U-turn.