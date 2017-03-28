Wilfried Zaha's representatives release a statement to clarify that he did not give England manager Gareth Southgate an ultimatum regarding his international future.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has claimed that he did not set a "timescale" on being selected for England before instead opting to represent Ivory Coast at international level.

The 24-year-old made the decision to switch allegiance in November due to a supposed lack of opportunities for the Three Lions, earning his only two caps in friendly matches.

Southgate admitted that he made persuading Zaha to stick with England one of his main priorities when being appointed national-team manager at the tail end of last year, but only wanted players who were desperate to put on the Three Lions shirt.

The former Under-21s chief also suggested that there was a "disappearing egg timer" on Zaha going to the Ivory Coast, but the player's representatives have now hit back at these claims.

"In light of recent comments and reports questioning Wilfried's desire or passion to play for England I feel it important to set the record straight," a statement via Will Salthouse read. "Wilfried did not impose a timescale or set a date by which he had to be selected by England, there was no 'disappearing egg timer'.

"The 'private' meeting with Mr Southgate was very amicable, however the fact remains that Wilfried made his decision to play for the Ivory Coast prior to Mr Southgate being appointed interim and subsequently permanent England manager. It was Wilfried's personal choice and it was his right as a senior player to accept the opportunity to represent his nation of birth and that of his family heritage.

"His 'desire' or 'passion' should never have been publicly questioned for making that decision. Wilfried is very proud of his family and very proud to represent the Ivory Coast, most recently demonstrated by his performance against Russia."

Zaha, who was born in the African country, last represented England at senior level in 2013.