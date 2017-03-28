England boss Gareth Southgate reveals he failed to change Wilfried Zaha's mind

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate reveals that he tried to persuade Wilfried Zaha to turn down the Ivory Coast last year, but the winger's mind was made up.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:58 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he tried to persuade Wilfried Zaha to reject the Ivory Coast, but failed to do so.

The 24-year-old Crystal Palace winger earned two international caps for the England senior squad before deciding in November last year to switch his allegiance.

After Southgate was handed the reins on a permanent basis last September, the 46-year-old made it a top priority to speak to Zaha about his international future, but he could not be swayed.

"I didn't really appreciate there was this disappearing egg timer on him going to the Ivory Coast," The Guardian quotes Southgate as saying. "He was the first player I went to see when I got the job permanently but he'd already made his mind up.

"The Ivory Coast had been talking to him and his family for a long period of time and obviously it had been a couple of years that he had been out of the England fold. We hoped to have him as an option for us but there was nothing we could do about it."

Zaha has made six appearances for Les Elephants.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Man United, England youngster in demand?
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
 Marc Wilmots looks on as his Belgium side play Colombia on November 14, 2013.
