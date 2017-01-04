Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is included in the final Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, despite having already won two caps for England.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been included in the 23-man Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old switched international allegiance in November of last year despite having made two appearances for England.

Zaha was born in Ivory Coast but grew up in England and, having only featured for the Three Lions in friendlies against Sweden and Scotland, is eligible to commit his international future elsewhere.

Zaha is one of six English-based players to make Michel Dussuyer's squad, alongside Eric Bailly, Lamine Kone, Wilfried Bony, Max Gradel and Jonathan Kodjia.

Angers forward Nicolas Pepe is the only player dropped from the provisional 24-man squad, with the final group of players currently at a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Ivory Coast will face Togo in their first match on January 16 before subsequent group games against DR Congo and Morocco.