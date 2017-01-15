Africa Cup Of Nations section header

Yannick Bolasie: 'England may rue missing out on Wilfried Zaha'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Yannick Bolasie insists that former Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha has 'got the ability of Neymar', which England may regret missing out on in the coming years.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Yannick Bolasie has claimed that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would have offered England a different type of player had they given him a chance.

The 24-year-old recently pledged his allegiance to the Ivory Coast after failing to make a single competitive appearance for the Three Lions.

Zaha is now taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with his new side and is ready to make an impression, with Bolasie - recently ruled out of action for a year through injury - insisting that his former Palace teammate has the same type of ability as Brazil and Barcelona star Neymar.

"Wilf is getting back to the level [he was at] before he left for United," he told BBC Sport. "Now he's got the goals and the assists and I do think England have missed out there.

"I do think the penny has dropped for him and, development-wise, I think with the right coach the guy's got ability of someone like Neymar. I'd go that far. Neymar's at Barca so it's hard to compare, but the ability he's got, it's up there."

Zaha, who was reportedly talked into sticking with England by new boss Gareth Southgate, has four goals and six assists in the Premier League this season.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is watched by Jose Manuel Jurado of Watford during the FA Cup semi-final on April 24, 2016
